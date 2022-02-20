Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $4.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the highest is $4.54. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 584,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

