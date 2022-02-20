Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 634,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

