Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.61). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 61,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,954. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

