Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.13 billion. Netflix reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $33.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $39.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.29. 6,797,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,260. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.79. The company has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

