Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post sales of $448.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.42 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.
KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
