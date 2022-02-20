Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.48. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

