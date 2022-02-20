Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $2.25 EPS

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryder System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 58.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,482. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

