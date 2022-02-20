Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.56 Million

Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $781.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $774.10 million to $786.60 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 1,256,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,268. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.