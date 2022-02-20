Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 665,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,564. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

