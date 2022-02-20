Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

