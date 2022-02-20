Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

AVY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.87. 498,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.53 and its 200 day moving average is $211.78. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $168.47 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

