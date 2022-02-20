Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,530. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

