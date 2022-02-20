Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

