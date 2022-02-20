Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.87 Million

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $336.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after acquiring an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,754 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

