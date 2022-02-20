Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report sales of $809.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $827.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Guess? by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Guess? by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

