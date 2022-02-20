Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

