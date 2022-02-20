Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,165 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.