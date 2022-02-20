Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 501,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,944. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.