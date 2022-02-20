Zacks: Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,066. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

