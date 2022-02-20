Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

In other news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 41,717 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $179,800.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 318,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,482 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 598,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,293,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

