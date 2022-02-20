Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLMD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

