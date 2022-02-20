Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

