Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,140,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

