Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00277778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00091826 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002907 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.