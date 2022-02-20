Zelwin Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $86.20 million and approximately $437,395.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00038109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00106261 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

