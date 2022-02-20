Zero (ZER) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $837,714.01 and $20,863.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00274396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00075716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00091248 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,089,703 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.