ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock valued at $528,505,040. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

