$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

nLIGHT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $672.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in nLIGHT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 345,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 150,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

