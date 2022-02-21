$0.05 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

