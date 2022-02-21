-$0.06 EPS Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

EGLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $401.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.41.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

