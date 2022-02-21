-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SONN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 706,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,665. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

