-$0.14 EPS Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of WOLF opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.12. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

