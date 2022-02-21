-$0.21 EPS Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

ADIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

