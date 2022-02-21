-$0.23 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $674,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $19.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.18. 823,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.18 and its 200-day moving average is $463.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

