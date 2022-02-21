-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.15. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 162,700 shares of company stock worth $374,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

