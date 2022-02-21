$0.41 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.61 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $51,187,000. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

