$0.62 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Starbucks also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,030 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,822 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $93.34. 6,210,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

