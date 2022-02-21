$0.72 EPS Expected for Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $48.68. 389,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,932. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

