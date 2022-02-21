$0.76 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 390,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $628.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

