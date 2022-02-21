0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $1.64

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $9.42 million and $205,182.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00038495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00107181 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

