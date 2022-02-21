-$1.23 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.14. 100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.