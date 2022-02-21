-$1.23 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.14. 100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

