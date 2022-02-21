-$1.40 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce ($1.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. 491,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.