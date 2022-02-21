$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.25. CarMax posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

KMX stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.64. 1,533,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,415. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

