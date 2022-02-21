$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $830,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

