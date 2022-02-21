$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

SIMO opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

