100,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.29% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JUGG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ JUGG opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.