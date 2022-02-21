100,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.29% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JUGG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JUGG opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.63.
JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
