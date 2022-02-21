101,822 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.81 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

