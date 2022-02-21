107,170 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

