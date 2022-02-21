107,170 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TIXT opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.