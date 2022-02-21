11,248 Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUZI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 118.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 515,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix by 537.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 413.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 1,131.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VUZI opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $360.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

