1,157,071 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,157,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of 23andMe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 908.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 23andMe alerts:

NASDAQ:ME opened at 4.44 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 3.96 and a 1 year high of 13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.67 and a 200-day moving average of 7.99.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.